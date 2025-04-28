The match between Almería and Racing Ferrol postponed due to blackout in Spain

A massive power supply failure in Europe has also affected today's football schedule.

Details: Due to the lack of electricity, the final match of the 37th round of the Segunda between Almería and Racing Ferrol has been officially postponed.

Almería, like many cities in Spain, is completely without electricity due to one of the largest outages in European history.

Despite the stadium having a backup power system, fans are finding it difficult to reach the stadium due to non-operational electric transport and traffic lights. There is also no connection with the VAR room.

A new date for the match will be announced in the coming hours.

Reminder: Due to electricity problems, all matches of the Masters and WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid have been postponed.