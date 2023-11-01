The Manchester United goalkeeper will indeed play in the Africa Cup of Nations

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has decided that he will indeed go with the national team to the Africa Cup of Nations, according to the Daily Mail.

Participation in the tournament will lead to the player's absence from the club for approximately a month, as the competition will run from January 13 to February 11. Previously, due to a challenging start to the season at Manchester United, Onana had doubts about whether he should go to the tournament. Cameroon's group opponents in the Africa Cup of Nations will be Senegal, Guinea, and Gambia.

It's worth noting that the goalkeeper decided to end his international career in December 2022 after a conflict with the head coach, Rigobert Song, during the World Cup. However, he returned to the national team for a qualifying match against Burundi in September of this year. In addition, Onana played against Senegal last month.

The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations was initially scheduled for the summer of 2021 but took place in January-February 2022 in Cameroon. Senegal's national team won the tournament for the first time in its history. The next tournament is scheduled to run from January 13 to February 11.

André Onana replaced David De Gea as Manchester United's starting goalkeeper as the club decided not to extend the contract with the Spaniard.