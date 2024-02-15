The Manchester United forward identified the two most talented teammates

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund named the two most talented teammates he has ever played with on the field.

Before joining United, the Danish played for several clubs, including Austria's Sturm Graz, Denmark's Copenhagen, and Atalanta from Bergamo.

Of all his teammates, Hojlund singled out Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes as the most talented footballers.

"My most talented partners of all time? If we're talking about abilities, then perhaps it's Marcus [Rashford] and Bruno [Fernandes]," Hojlund responded to JD Sports' question.

After a challenging start at Old Trafford, where Hojlund went 14 Premier League matches without scoring, the Danish has now found his scoring touch. He has scored five goals in the last five Premier League matches.

Earlier, we reported that Real Madrid had shown interest in acquiring the services of the Danish national team forward.

Manchester United currently sits in sixth place in the league, trailing the Champions League zone by six points. On February 18th, Erik ten Hag's team will play against Luton Town away.