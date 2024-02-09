The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football

Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp, voiced his opinion on the introduction of the blue card in football.

During the pre-match press conference, the German tactician opposed such a decision. According to Klopp, the focus should be on simplifying the game for referees, rather than complicating it further.

"In my opinion, we should make everything as straightforward as possible, especially for referees. They have a challenging job, often emotionally charged—especially concerning what happens after matches. I believe introducing the blue card will only create more opportunities for mistakes," he stated.

Klopp adds that such measures only complicate matters. If they wish to experiment with the blue card, Klopp doesn't object. However, if there's certainty that it will happen, he's not entirely convinced.

"At the moment, it doesn't sound like a fantastic idea, but I'm 56 years old, and I can't recall any such idea from them," added the German specialist.

It's worth noting that football will introduce a new color card for specific types of penalties. As it has been revealed, the International Football Association Board has decided to implement the blue card. It will be given for deliberate attacks and dissent with the referee.

The player will leave the field for 10 minutes. If they receive two blue cards or a yellow and a blue, they will be sent off with a red card.