RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football

The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football

Football news Today, 16:57
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football Photo: https://twitter.com/FootyAccums

Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp, voiced his opinion on the introduction of the blue card in football.

During the pre-match press conference, the German tactician opposed such a decision. According to Klopp, the focus should be on simplifying the game for referees, rather than complicating it further.

"In my opinion, we should make everything as straightforward as possible, especially for referees. They have a challenging job, often emotionally charged—especially concerning what happens after matches. I believe introducing the blue card will only create more opportunities for mistakes," he stated.

Klopp adds that such measures only complicate matters. If they wish to experiment with the blue card, Klopp doesn't object. However, if there's certainty that it will happen, he's not entirely convinced.

"At the moment, it doesn't sound like a fantastic idea, but I'm 56 years old, and I can't recall any such idea from them," added the German specialist.

It's worth noting that football will introduce a new color card for specific types of penalties. As it has been revealed, the International Football Association Board has decided to implement the blue card. It will be given for deliberate attacks and dissent with the referee.

The player will leave the field for 10 minutes. If they receive two blue cards or a yellow and a blue, they will be sent off with a red card.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool
Popular news
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Today, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023 Golf News Today, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023 Football news Today, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans Football news Today, 09:58 Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 No italian coaches in Barcelona, and de Jong will be shown the door. Daily Digest for February 9 Football news Today, 16:57 The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Basketball news Today, 15:52 The basketball player from Denver maintains his leadership in the race for the MVP title Motorsport News Today, 15:23 The schedule of the Formula 1 pre-season test schedule is now known Football news Today, 14:55 Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel NFL News Today, 14:13 For the first time in history, an NFL game will be held at the Real Madrid stadium Football news Today, 14:10 Beşiktaş completed their second transfer of the day Football news Today, 13:45 Benzema has restored his Instagram account, but not without some cleanup Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
Sport Predictions
Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024