The main target is set. Real Madrid want to sign Michael Olise

A blockbuster move could be on the horizon.

Michael Olise joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024 and has been dazzling with his performances for the German giants. Now, another European heavyweight has set its sights on him.

Details: According to Alan Nixon, Real Madrid have identified the Frenchman as their primary transfer target for next summer. Manchester City are also monitoring the winger, but at this stage it appears Los Blancos are leading the race.

Adding intrigue, Kylian Mbappé recently revealed that he would like to see Bayern’s right winger Michael Olise in a Real Madrid shirt. The French superstar even reached out to his compatriot with a playful invitation to join the Spanish giants.

Reminder: Vinicius Junior has put talks over a new contract with Real on hold. Meanwhile, Vinícius Júnior’s agent held a meeting lasting about ninety minutes with the club’s CEO, José Ángel Sánchez.