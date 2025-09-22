RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sharp turn. Vinicius Junior puts contract talks with Real Madrid on hold

Did losing untouchable status play a role?
Football news Today, 15:07
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior Getty Images

With the arrival of Xabi Alonso, Vinicius Junior has ceased to be an undisputed starter for Real Madrid, and it seems the Brazilian forward is now considering alternative options.

Details: According to Marca, the Brazilian has suspended negotiations over a new contract with Real. On Monday morning, Vinicius’ agent spent about an hour and a half in a meeting with José Ángel Sánchez, the club’s general director, but sources insist the meeting had been scheduled in advance and was not related to Vinicius’ recent dip in form.

Historically, Valdebebas rarely alters the club’s strategic stance in individual situations, no matter how important the player may be—a fact well illustrated by the cases of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos. The same approach has been taken with Vinicius. The offer on the table has not changed in recent months, but it still stands.

Reminder: Vinicius Junior finished 16th in the Ballon d’Or voting.

