The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Football news Today, 23:23
At the age of 14, the 20-year-old English footballer from Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham, could have found himself at Arsenal in London.
At the age of 14, the 20-year-old English footballer from Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham, could have found himself at Arsenal in London.
At that time, Jude was part of Birmingham's academy. The Gunners wanted to sign the player for £500,000.
However, an unforeseen delay, not exceeding 48 hours, in Arsenal's contract payment led to Bellingham signing a new agreement with Birmingham.
In the summer of 2023, Bellingham left Borussia Dortmund and moved to Real Madrid for €101 million plus €31 million.
Previously, renowned Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi compared Bellingham to Lionel Messi.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Hockey news Today, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
Football news Today, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Football news Today, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
Football news Today, 15:32 Perez wants Mbappe to guarantee his move to Real Madrid in advance
Football news Today, 14:43 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 23:32 Without Alcaraz, but with Djokovic and Swiatek. The teams that will participate in the United Cup Football news Today, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news Today, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Hockey news Today, 18:50 Need ascend to a higher level. An NHL superstar has commented on the underwhelming start Football news Today, 18:34 The number of injured players has decreased. Balde and Yamal will play for Barcelona on the weekend Football news Today, 18:19 Not Superman now, but still among the elite. Carragher assessed Van Dijk Hockey news Today, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Football news Today, 17:40 He is capable of performing at a significantly higher level. Ten Hag has faith in Onana Football news Today, 17:25 Ancelotti recounted how Sergio Ramos came to his rescue Football news Today, 16:40 Vegas has equaled the record for current Stanley Cup holders
Sport Predictions
Football 21 oct 2023 Preston vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Verona vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Union vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Darmstadt vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Brentford vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Manchester City vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023