The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000

At the age of 14, the 20-year-old English footballer from Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham, could have found himself at Arsenal in London.

At that time, Jude was part of Birmingham's academy. The Gunners wanted to sign the player for £500,000.

However, an unforeseen delay, not exceeding 48 hours, in Arsenal's contract payment led to Bellingham signing a new agreement with Birmingham.

In the summer of 2023, Bellingham left Borussia Dortmund and moved to Real Madrid for €101 million plus €31 million.

Previously, renowned Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi compared Bellingham to Lionel Messi.