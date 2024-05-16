The legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic addressed Tyson Fury ahead of his fight against Usyk

Famous ex-forward of the Swedish national team and a number of European clubs Zlatan Ibrahimovic addressed the holder of the WBC heavyweight belt Tyson Fury before his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

"Tyson, I hope you've prepared well for the fight. You look great. Enjoy the fight. I'm pretty sure you know what you need to do in the ring. And I'm sure you'll do what you always do - make history. Be yourself, make us all enjoy watching you. But most importantly, do what you're capable of doing - win," Swede Fury posted the Swede's appeal on his Instagram.

On Saturday, 18, May should be held a bout for the title of absolute world champion in the heavyweight division between Fury and Usyk in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian and the Briton control all important belts in the heavyweight division - WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and WBC.

Recall that before the press conference of boxers, representatives of their teams started a fight, as a result of which the father of Tyson Fury, John, hit the head of one of the members of Usyk's team. As a result, John Fury cut his forehead.