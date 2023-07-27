The legendary Spanish football player announced his retirement

Midfielder David Silva of Real Sociedad has announced his decision to retire from football. He shared the news on his Twitter account.

The reason for this decision is a severe injury that Silva sustained during preseason training. He has been diagnosed with a knee cruciate ligament injury.

The 37-year-old Silva has been playing for Real Sociedad since 2020. He joined the Spanish club from Manchester City as a free agent. In total, he played 93 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 18 assists. Previously, Silva also played for Valencia, Eibar, and Celta Vigo.

Silva is a 4-time English champion (2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19), a 2-time winner of the FA Cup (2010/11, 2018/19), a 2-time winner of the Spanish Cup (2007/08, 2019/20), a 3-time winner of the English Super Cup (2012, 2018, 2019), and a 5-time winner of the English League Cup (2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20).

From 2006 to 2018, Silva represented the Spanish national team. He played 125 matches for the Spanish team, scoring 35 goals, and providing 32 assists. He is a 2-time European champion (2008, 2012) and a World Cup champion in 2010.