The legendary Spaniard will face the fourth-seeded German in the first round of Roland Garros

The draw for the French Open men's singles has taken place.

In the very first round, tennis fans are in for a remarkable clash. The legendary Spaniard Rafael Nadal will face the world's fourth-ranked player and recent Rome Masters champion, Alexander Zverev.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. This will be the 11th encounter between the two, with Nadal holding seven victories.

The title Zverev claimed in Rome marked the 24th of his career and his sixth in Masters tournaments. Nadal exited the Rome tournament in the second round.