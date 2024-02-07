The leader of Napoli has made a decision regarding his future

The leader of Napoli, Piotr Zieliński, who is already halfway to Inter, is expected to sign a contract with the Nerazzurri in the near future.

According to meczyki.pl, the midfielder wants to settle all matters regarding his future by March 18th – the day Poland's national team begins preparations for the European Championship playoffs.

However, barring any unforeseen circumstances, Zieliński will sign the contract even in February, as being excluded from Napoli's Champions League squad gives the Polish player more time to address these issues.

It is believed that the midfielder's signature with Inter is only a matter of time, and nothing will deter him from moving to Milan. Recall that Zieliński was excluded from Napoli's Champions League squad due to his unwillingness to extend his contract with the club.

The 29-year-old midfielder will move to Inter as a free agent in the summer.