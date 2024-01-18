RU RU NG NG KE KE
The leader of Napoli could have ended up in the EPL. The club that invited him is known

Football news Today, 09:13
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Photo: twitter.com/FabrizioRomano / author unknown

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieliński is nearing a move to Inter Milan, and in the past had interest from the English Premier League.

As reported by Polish journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk, Zielinski was sought after by Carlo Ancelotti during his time as the head coach of Everton:

"There was a lot of talk about Liverpool, but from what I know, Zielinski had a very concrete offer from Everton when Ancelotti was coaching there. It was never talked about; I never heard Zielinski being linked with Everton. Recently, I asked around, and reportedly, Ancelotti made a specific offer to Zielinski."

The Polish midfielder previously worked under Ancelotti in the 2018-2019 season when the Italian managed Napoli.

Under Ancelotti's guidance, Zielinski played 68 matches, scoring 8 goals, and providing three assists. Ancelotti was in charge of Everton from 2019 to 2021.

