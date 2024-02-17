RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The leader of Manchester United declined a highly lucrative offer from a Saudi club in January

The leader of Manchester United declined a highly lucrative offer from a Saudi club in January

Football news Today, 09:52
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The leader of Manchester United declined a highly lucrative offer from a Saudi club in January The leader of Manchester United declined a highly lucrative offer from a Saudi club in January

The attacking midfielder of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, was rumored to be considering a club change during the winter transfer window.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Portuguese received a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club during the winter. However, Fernandes declined the undisclosed club's offer and opted to remain in England.

In the current season, the attacking midfielder has appeared in 32 matches for the Red Devils across all competitions, contributing seven goals and assists each.

Fernandes has been playing for the English club since January 2020, when he was acquired from Sporting Lisbon for €65 million. His contract with Manchester United extends until the summer of 2026.

Manchester United currently occupies the sixth position in the English Premier League. On Sunday, January 18th, Eric ten Hag's team will face Luton Town away.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG Football news Today, 10:30 Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 Spanish press reports that Kylian Mbappe has already signed a preliminary contract with Real Madrid Football news Today, 15:28 "Proud of the result against this team". Pochettino commented on the draw with Mancester City Football news Today, 15:26 Liverpool and Arsenal won. How the world reacted to the draw between Man City and Chelsea Football news Today, 15:02 "Psychological uplift for competitors". Experts' opinion on the match Manchester City vs Chelsea Football news Today, 14:59 Holand's terrible match. Player ratings for the match Manchester City vs Chelsea 1:1 Football news Today, 14:38 Barcelona, ​​thanks to a late penalty, snatched victory over Celta Football news Today, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 14:29 The draw favored Liverpool. Rodri saved Manchester City from defeat in the match against Chelsea Football news Today, 14:04 Ronaldo's goal assisted Al Nassr in overcoming Al-Fateh Football news Today, 14:03 Too much. Guardiola was furious after conceding a goal against Chelsea
Sport Predictions
MMA Today Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 MMA Today Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Central Coast vs Western Sydney prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football 18 feb 2024 Lazio vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024