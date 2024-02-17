The leader of Manchester United declined a highly lucrative offer from a Saudi club in January

The attacking midfielder of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, was rumored to be considering a club change during the winter transfer window.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Portuguese received a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club during the winter. However, Fernandes declined the undisclosed club's offer and opted to remain in England.

In the current season, the attacking midfielder has appeared in 32 matches for the Red Devils across all competitions, contributing seven goals and assists each.

Fernandes has been playing for the English club since January 2020, when he was acquired from Sporting Lisbon for €65 million. His contract with Manchester United extends until the summer of 2026.

Manchester United currently occupies the sixth position in the English Premier League. On Sunday, January 18th, Eric ten Hag's team will face Luton Town away.