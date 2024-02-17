RU RU NG NG
Luton Town vs Manchester United. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Football news Today, 08:38
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Luton Town - Manchester United. Predicted line-ups and latest news Photo from talksport.com/Author unknown

On Sunday, February 18, only two matches are scheduled for the 25th round of the English Premier League, one of which will feature Luton Town against Manchester United.

Each team in this match will pursue its own objectives. Luton Town continues its fight for survival, sitting just one point away from the relegation zone, while Manchester United aims to grasp a European spot, trailing by only five points.

Numerous reputable sources such as Sofascore, Fotmob, Besoccer, and Whoscored have already speculated about the possible starting lineups for each team. One of Europe's main television networks, Eurosport, has also weighed in on this matter.

It is worth noting that both teams have some absences ahead of the match.

The "Hatters" will be without Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer, and Marvelous Nakamba. Additionally, the availability of Fred Onyedinma and Daiki Hashimoto remains uncertain. Manchester United also faces five absences, namely: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malasia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, and Mason Mount. All ten players are sidelined due to injuries.

Regarding Luton Town's lineup, the aforementioned sources have diverged in opinion regarding certain players.

Thomas Kaminski is expected to guard the goal. In defense, Amari'i Bell will likely play on the left, with Gabriel Osho in the center, while the right flank remains uncertain. According to all sources except Besoccer, Teden Mengi will occupy this position, whereas Besoccer believes that Rysa Berke will be chosen by Rob Edwards.

Opinions also differ in midfield. All sources hope to see Elijah Adebayo on the right flank of the attack. On the left flank, the captain Carlton Morris is expected to appear. In the attacking midfield, there are different opinions about the player on the right flank. According to Sofascore, Fotmob, and Eurosport, it will be Issa Kaboré, while Besoccer and Whoscored suggest Chiedozie Ogbeni, who Sofascore, Fotmob, and Eurosport place on the right flank of the attack.

  • Predicted Luton Town line-up:

Kaminski - Bell, Osho, Mengi/Berke - Doughty, Barkley, Sambi Lokonga, Kaboré/Ogbeni - Morris, Adebayo, Ogbeni/Clarke/Townsend

Opinions regarding Manchester United's lineup were also varied. Andre Onana is likely to start in goal. Diogo Dalot will probably play on the right side of defense, with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane in the center. The left-back position is uncertain, with all sources except Whoscored suggesting Luke Shaw, while Whoscored puts Victor Lindelöf in that position.

This is the only discrepancy among sources regarding Manchester United's lineup. The midfield and attacking positions of the team are stable, with all sources agreeing on the players who will occupy those positions.

In midfield, Casemiro, Cobi Mainu, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford are expected to start. Rasmus Højbjerg is likely to be the lone striker.

  • Luton Manchester United lineup:

Onana - Shaw/Lindelöf, Maguire, Varane, Dalot - Casemiro, Mainu - Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford - Højbjerg

Sofascore

Fotmob

Whoscored

Eurosport

It is worth mentioning that the match is scheduled to kick off at 17:30 Central European Time.

Luton Manchester United Premier League England
