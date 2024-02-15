The leader of Inter has agreed to extend his contract with the club amidst Manchester City interest

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella has agreed to sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri and remain at the club. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports this development.

According to the source, the 27-year-old Italian midfielder has verbally agreed to sign a new long-term contract with the Serie A leaders, which will run until June 2029. Barella will earn around €7 million per season. The official announcement of the deal is just a matter of time.

This is very good news for head coach Simone Inzaghi and the club's management, as there had been persistent interest in the player from Manchester City.

Since joining Inter in July 2019, the Italian midfielder has scored 22 goals and provided 49 assists in 218 matches across all competitions. The player has helped the club win six trophies, including the Scudetto in the 2020/21 season.

Inter currently leads Serie A confidently, ahead of Juventus by seven points and with one game in hand.

Earlier, we reported that the Milan club is prepared to sell their defender in the summer and has already set a price tag on the player for potential buyers.