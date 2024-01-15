The leader of Denver set another historical record in the NBA

Denver Nuggets' leader, Nikola Jokic, has set another historical NBA record, as reported by Si website.

In the regular-season match between Denver and Indiana, which ended in a 117-109 victory for the Nuggets, the home team's leader scored 25 points. Additionally, the Serbian basketball player made 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes on the court. Consequently, he became the first NBA player in history to achieve a stat line of 25-12-9-2-1 with a shooting accuracy of at least 90%.

It is worth noting that in Wilt Chamberlain's career, there were three different games where he scored at least 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists with 90% or higher accuracy, but blocks and steals were not recorded at that time. Thus, Wilt does not fit into this particular ranking.

In other news, Toronto may soon part ways with its star player. Bleacher Report insider Chris Haynes reports that Toronto Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam is on the verge of leaving the team.