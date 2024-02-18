The leader of Bayern Munich remained on the bench for the match against Bochum due to knee problems

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané remained on the bench for the 22nd round Bundesliga match against Bochum.

According to German media reports, the forward is experiencing some discomfort in the knee area. Consequently, Thomas Tuchel decided not to risk his health and left him on the bench.

In the current season, the 28-year-old Sané has appeared in 31 matches across all competitions, tallying nine goals and twelve assists.

It is worth recalling that Leroy joined Bayern from Manchester City in the summer of 2020 for €49 million. His current contract with the Munich club expires in one and a half years. Earlier reports shed light on why the club and the player are not rushing to extend their collaboration.

The Bochum vs. Bayern match kicks off at 17:30 Central European Time. Thomas Tuchel's team trails Bayer by eight points.