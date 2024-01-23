RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Bayern Munich is not in a hurry to extend the contract with its key player

Bayern Munich is not in a hurry to extend the contract with its key player

Football news Today, 03:17
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Bayern Munich is not in a hurry to extend the contract with its key player Photo: twitter.com/Plettigoal / author unknown

Leroy Sané has about a year and a half left on his contract with Bayern Munich, and so far, there is no rush from either side to extend it. According to Florian Plettenberg, the club has not yet made an offer for a new deal, and negotiations are yet to take place.

The player himself is also not in a hurry to decide on a contract extension, despite maintaining solid relations with the club and head coach Thomas Tuchel. In the current season, Sane has contributed to 20 goals in 26 Bayern Munich matches, scoring 9 goals and providing 11 assists. It's worth noting that in the UEFA Champions League, the 28-year-old winger has scored only once and registered one assist.

Sane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 from Manchester City for €49 million. In less than four years in Munich, he has played 159 matches, scoring 47 goals and providing 48 assists.

Earlier reports indicated that former Bayern winger Douglas Costa is set to sign a contract with Fluminense.

Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:35 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON
La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Yesterday, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road
Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League
The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79 Football news Yesterday, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:33 A Saudi club wants to acquire a defender from Tottenham Football news Today, 04:31 Ghana's national team set their own African Cup of Nations anti-record Football news Today, 04:02 Belgium talent. Liverpool is already looking for a long-term replacement for Salah Football news Today, 03:46 Barcelona intends to keep two players in its ranks Football news Today, 03:35 Scandal looms. Barcelona's president criticised the referees of Real Madrid's last match Football news Today, 03:17 Bayern Munich is not in a hurry to extend the contract with its key player Basketball news Today, 03:07 Even Durant was shocked. Embiid played a historic game against San Antonio Tennis news Today, 02:09 Goff advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career Hockey news Today, 01:35 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Sport Predictions
Football Today Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing Today Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Guinea vs Senegal prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Gambia vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Braga vs Sporting prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Mauritania vs Algeria prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024