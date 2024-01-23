Bayern Munich is not in a hurry to extend the contract with its key player

Leroy Sané has about a year and a half left on his contract with Bayern Munich, and so far, there is no rush from either side to extend it. According to Florian Plettenberg, the club has not yet made an offer for a new deal, and negotiations are yet to take place.

The player himself is also not in a hurry to decide on a contract extension, despite maintaining solid relations with the club and head coach Thomas Tuchel. In the current season, Sane has contributed to 20 goals in 26 Bayern Munich matches, scoring 9 goals and providing 11 assists. It's worth noting that in the UEFA Champions League, the 28-year-old winger has scored only once and registered one assist.

Sane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 from Manchester City for €49 million. In less than four years in Munich, he has played 159 matches, scoring 47 goals and providing 48 assists.

Earlier reports indicated that former Bayern winger Douglas Costa is set to sign a contract with Fluminense.