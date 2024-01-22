Former winger of Bayern Munich and Juventus is returning to his homeland

Former winger of Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Shakhtar Donetsk, Douglas Costa, has found a new club after rejecting a move to Turkish side Samsunspor.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 33-year-old winger, who has been without a club since October, has reached an agreement to join Brazilian club Fluminense. Only the medical tests remain. Fluminense will be Costa's second Brazilian club in his career.

He represented Gremio in 2007-2010 and 2021-2022. His first European club was Shakhtar, where he played from 2010 to 2015. In 2015, he moved to Bayern Munich for 30 million euros, later joining Juventus first on loan and then permanently.

His European journey concluded with a move to Gremio on loan, and in the summer of 2022, he signed a full contract with Los Angeles Galaxy. He left the club in October 2023 and has been without a club since then.