Against the backdrop of Bayer's outstanding performances this season, serious problems may arise with retaining the squad, and it's not just about their architect, Xavi Alonso.

According to CaughtOffside, Bayer's defender Jeremie Frimpong, who scored a goal against Bayern Munich in the last Bundesliga match, has attracted the attention of London's Arsenal.

It is reported that not only Frimpong has landed on the radars of top clubs. Players like Florian Wirtz, Jonathan Tah, Alejandro Grimaldo, Victor Boniface, and others are likely to become coveted players this summer.

Frimpong, undoubtedly, appears to be one of the most noticeable players, and it's easy to imagine that he could add a lot to Arsenal due to the attacking threat he poses as a right wing-back.