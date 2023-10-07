The Italian national team has announced its squad for the upcoming matches

The Italian Football Federation has released the list of players called up by Luciano Spalletti for the October matches.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco (all Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), George Destini Udodji (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella, Davide Frattesi (both Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

Forwards: Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean (both Juventus), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).

It's worth noting the inclusion of Tottenham defender George Destini Udodji, who received his first call-up to the national team.

As a reminder, on October 14th, the Italian national team will host Malta, and three days later, they will play against England at Wembley.