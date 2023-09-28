The Italian Football Federation may take legal action against Mancini

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is considering the option to sue the former head coach of the national team Roberto Mancini.

Recall that at the end of August, the specialist unexpectedly left his position, and soon was announced head coach of the national team of Saudi Arabia.

"I had to inform the Federal Council about what happened at the end of August with the coach, as well as what happened in terms of breaking the contract," said at a press conference FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, responding to a question about a possible lawsuit against Mancini. - The board has commissioned a expert to get a technical and legal bottom line to see what types of possibilities there might be for compensation."

Gravina also added that he met with Mancini the day before the press conference.

"We said goodbye in one moment because respect and education are key in sport."

Luciano Spalletti was appointed as head coach of the Italian national team at the beginning of September. Under his leadership, the Scuadra Azzurra drew with North Macedonia (1-1) and also beat Ukraine (2-1) in their Euro 2024 qualification matches.