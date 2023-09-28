RU RU NG NG
Main News The Italian Football Federation may take legal action against Mancini

The Italian Football Federation may take legal action against Mancini

Football news Today, 16:31
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The Italian Football Federation may take legal action against Mancini Photo: figc.it / Author unknown

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is considering the option to sue the former head coach of the national team Roberto Mancini.

Recall that at the end of August, the specialist unexpectedly left his position, and soon was announced head coach of the national team of Saudi Arabia.

"I had to inform the Federal Council about what happened at the end of August with the coach, as well as what happened in terms of breaking the contract," said at a press conference FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, responding to a question about a possible lawsuit against Mancini. - The board has commissioned a expert to get a technical and legal bottom line to see what types of possibilities there might be for compensation."

Gravina also added that he met with Mancini the day before the press conference.

"We said goodbye in one moment because respect and education are key in sport."

Luciano Spalletti was appointed as head coach of the Italian national team at the beginning of September. Under his leadership, the Scuadra Azzurra drew with North Macedonia (1-1) and also beat Ukraine (2-1) in their Euro 2024 qualification matches.

Related teams and leagues
Italy European Championship
Popular news
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Today, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Yesterday, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:22 HIGHLIGHTS. Roma lost their third match since the start of the season and are 16th in Serie A Football news Today, 16:31 The Italian Football Federation may take legal action against Mancini Football news Today, 15:55 Chelsea is going to take another 250 million pounds in debt Football news Today, 15:12 England, Denmark and other European federations refused to play against Russian U17 teams Football news Today, 14:29 Thierry Henry names Messi's best goal of his career. VIDEO Football news Today, 13:41 Napoli issued a statement regarding the conflict with Osimhen Football news Today, 12:54 A U.S. investment firm has acquired a stake in a Premier League top club Football news Today, 12:06 It has been revealed when the Chelsea captain will return to training with the team after injury Football news Today, 11:21 Ronaldo's and Messi's teams might grace the pitch in a friendly encounter Football news Today, 10:33 Barcelona has reduced its net debt
Sport Predictions
Football Today Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football 29 sep 2023 Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023