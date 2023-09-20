The Italian Championship saw its first coaching resignation of the season

The official website of Empoli announced the dismissal of head coach Paolo Zanetti.

The club's management decided to say goodbye to the famous specialist after the devastating defeat from Roma on September 19. In this meeting, the “wolves” destroyed the opponent with a score of 0:7. The match took place within the fourth round of the Italian Championship and it was Empoli’s fourth defeat in a row.

The club expressed its sincere gratitude to Zanetti for his work. They drew attention to the fact that it was Zanetti who saved the team from relegation from the elite of Italian football last season.

Empoli also wished the coach and his staff success in their future sporting and professional endeavors.

Paolo Zanetti joined the modest Italian club in June 2022. Under his leadership, the team finished 14th with 43 points last season. This season the club is in last 20th place without scoring a single point. In four matches, Empoli conceded 12 goals and did not score a single one.

Previously, Zanetti also worked at Venezia, Ascoli and Südtirol.