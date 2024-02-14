The impending high-profile transfer has sparked discussions in the Real Madrid locker room

More and more rumours are starting to be generated around Kylian Mbappé's likely move to Real Madrid that they are already reaching the players.

As current Los Blancos player Auieren Chouameni admitted in an interview with Relevo, talk of his compatriot's transfer has already reached the locker room:

“We talk about it in the locker room because we know it's an important issue. It's been going on for a few years now. So we hope it will be resolved in the coming weeks.”

Asked if Mbappé had spoken to him about the prospect of a move to Real Madrid, he replied:

“Personally, he hasn't said anything to me. Besides, if he had told me, I wouldn't have said it!”

Earlier, it was reported that the 25-year-old winger had reached an agreement with the Los Blancos on both image rights and wages, which the Frenchman had agreed to lower.