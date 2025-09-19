The Iga Świątek - Barbora Krejčíková match completely removed from today's schedule

Due to weather conditions, the match was fully cancelled.

Details: According to the edeAI portal on its social media page, the WTA Seoul quarterfinal clash between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Czech player Barbora Krejcikova has been completely cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Unofficial sources suggest the match has been rescheduled for tomorrow, but the other two WTA Seoul encounters—Suzan Lamens vs Katerina Siniakova and Ella Seidel vs Ekaterina Alexandrova—are still set to take place today.

Weather disruptions are nothing new for the tournament, so such updates have become almost routine.

