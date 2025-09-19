The start of the Świątek - Krejčíková match was postponed. ITF W35 Wagga Wagga 2 women's matches also interrupted
Weather makes its adjustments.
Tennis news Today, 02:12Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The players were forced to leave the court.
Details: The quarterfinal matches of the WTA women's singles were scheduled for today, but the start of play was delayed due to inclement weather in Seoul.
As a result, the following pairs are still waiting to begin their matches:
- Suzan Lamens vs. Kateřina Siniaková.
- Iga Świątek vs. Barbora Krejčíková.
- Ella Seidel vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova.
It has been reported that matches will start as soon as weather conditions improve.
Additionally, two women's matches at the ITF W35 Wagga Wagga 2 were interrupted by rain: Haruna Arakawa/Taylah Preston vs. Kara Korhonen/Erika Sema. Play will resume once the rain stops.
