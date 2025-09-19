The start of the Świątek - Krejčíková match was postponed. ITF W35 Wagga Wagga 2 women's matches also interrupted

Weather makes its adjustments.

The players were forced to leave the court.

Details: The quarterfinal matches of the WTA women's singles were scheduled for today, but the start of play was delayed due to inclement weather in Seoul.

As a result, the following pairs are still waiting to begin their matches:

Suzan Lamens vs. Kateřina Siniaková.

Iga Świątek vs. Barbora Krejčíková.

Ella Seidel vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova.

It has been reported that matches will start as soon as weather conditions improve.

Additionally, two women's matches at the ITF W35 Wagga Wagga 2 were interrupted by rain: Haruna Arakawa/Taylah Preston vs. Kara Korhonen/Erika Sema. Play will resume once the rain stops.

Still raining in Seoul. No play for another hour or so. pic.twitter.com/tKjVO7vuS0 — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) September 19, 2025

