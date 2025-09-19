RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Tennis news The start of the Świątek - Krejčíková match was postponed. ITF W35 Wagga Wagga 2 women's matches also interrupted

The start of the Świątek - Krejčíková match was postponed. ITF W35 Wagga Wagga 2 women's matches also interrupted

Weather makes its adjustments.
Tennis news Today, 02:12
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/edgeAIapp

The players were forced to leave the court.

Details: The quarterfinal matches of the WTA women's singles were scheduled for today, but the start of play was delayed due to inclement weather in Seoul.

As a result, the following pairs are still waiting to begin their matches:

  • Suzan Lamens vs. Kateřina Siniaková.
  • Iga Świątek vs. Barbora Krejčíková.
  • Ella Seidel vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova.

It has been reported that matches will start as soon as weather conditions improve.

Additionally, two women's matches at the ITF W35 Wagga Wagga 2 were interrupted by rain: Haruna Arakawa/Taylah Preston vs. Kara Korhonen/Erika Sema. Play will resume once the rain stops.

Reminder: Problems! WTA Seoul 500 women's matches suspended

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores