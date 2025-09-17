Problems! WTA Seoul 500 women's matches suspended

Weather conditions halt play.

Another interruption as rain forces matches to a halt.

Details: Adverse weather has affected both the singles and doubles draws on the latest matchday at the WTA Seoul 500. Due to heavy rain, officials have decided to temporarily suspend all matches.

Play has been stopped in the following matches:

Anastasia Zakharova vs Sorana Cirstea.

Diana Shnaider vs Caty McNally.

Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova vs Anna Blinkova / Makoto Ninomiya.

At the time of suspension, Diana Shnaider was tied 1-1 with Caty McNally, while the other two matches were halted at 0-0.

Reports indicate that play is expected to resume in approximately 35 minutes.

