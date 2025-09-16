RU RU ES ES FR FR
Once again, the weather intervenes.
Tennis news Today, 02:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Chengdu ATP 250 tennis matches interrupted

Three matches were halted simultaneously.

Details: The opening matches of the day in the Chengdu ATP 250 men's singles tournament got underway, but heavy rain forced play to be suspended.

As a result, the following matches were interrupted:

  • Rei Sakamoto vs Nikoloz Basilashvili.
  • Fumin Jiang vs Billy Harris.
  • James Duckworth vs Taro Daniel.

At the moment of suspension, Basilashvili, Harris, and Taro Daniel were each leading their matches 1-0.

Further updates on the resumption of play will be announced once weather conditions stabilize.

