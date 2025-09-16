Chengdu ATP 250 tennis matches interrupted

Once again, the weather intervenes.

Three matches were halted simultaneously.

Details: The opening matches of the day in the Chengdu ATP 250 men's singles tournament got underway, but heavy rain forced play to be suspended.

As a result, the following matches were interrupted:

Rei Sakamoto vs Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Fumin Jiang vs Billy Harris.

James Duckworth vs Taro Daniel.

At the moment of suspension, Basilashvili, Harris, and Taro Daniel were each leading their matches 1-0.

Further updates on the resumption of play will be announced once weather conditions stabilize.

