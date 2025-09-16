Chengdu ATP 250 tennis matches interrupted
Once again, the weather intervenes.
Three matches were halted simultaneously.
Details: The opening matches of the day in the Chengdu ATP 250 men's singles tournament got underway, but heavy rain forced play to be suspended.
As a result, the following matches were interrupted:
- Rei Sakamoto vs Nikoloz Basilashvili.
- Fumin Jiang vs Billy Harris.
- James Duckworth vs Taro Daniel.
At the moment of suspension, Basilashvili, Harris, and Taro Daniel were each leading their matches 1-0.
Further updates on the resumption of play will be announced once weather conditions stabilize.
