Main News Football news The head coach of Juventus has commented on his future with the team

Football news Yesterday, 11:44
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The head coach of Juventus has commented on his future with the team Photo: https://twitter.com/FT_Italiano

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has commented on his future with the Turin-based team, as reported by Calciomercato.

Allegri has less than 18 months remaining on his contract with the "Bianconeri," and recent reports suggest the possibility of a new deal being offered to him. The club's leadership has highly appreciated the direction of the project's development over the last two and a half years. However, as revealed by Massimiliano, it is not his top priority; the main focus is on ensuring the team's tranquility.

"We are a team that has undergone changes with 15 players since my return, we have lowered the average age since my return. The club has made a very concrete contribution to the renewal of a team that can play in the Champions League and be stable," stated Allegri.

Juventus is contemplating extending the contract with the head coach, aiming to propose a long-term deal with a reduced salary compared to his current earnings of seven million euros per year.

In the central match of the 23rd round of the Italian Serie A, Inter faced Juventus. The teams entered the game occupying the first two positions in the league table. Inter secured victory, taking the lead with a Federico Gatti own goal, solidifying their position at the top.

Juventus will play their next Serie A match against Udinese on Monday, February 12.

