RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The intrigue is diminishing. Inter defeats Juventus and increases the lead from the second place

The intrigue is diminishing. Inter defeats Juventus and increases the lead from the second place

Football news 04 feb 2024, 16:41
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The intrigue is diminishing. Inter defeats Juventus and increases the lead from the second place The intrigue is diminishing. Inter defeats Juventus and increases the lead from the second place

In the central match of the 23rd round of the Italian Serie A, Inter hosted Juventus. The teams approached the face-off holding the top two positions in the championship standings.

Inter, playing at home, started more actively, as could be expected before the match. Allegri's wards tried to push the game away from their goal and relied on counterattacks. However, towards the end of the first half, the Nerazzurri managed to open the scoring. After a shot from the flank, Federico Gatti attempted to clear the ball but inadvertently sent it into his own net. In the second half, Inter continued to press, and Chalhanoglu had to double the lead, but his shot hit the crossbar. The match, traditionally low-scoring, ended with Inter securing a minimal victory.

Inter 1 - 0 Juventus

Goal: Gatti 37 (own goal).

After this match, the gap between the teams increased to four points, and in perspective, it could extend to seven points (Inter still has a match in hand). In terms of the title race, Inzaghi's team secured a crucial victory.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa
A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined Football news Today, 11:59 A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined
Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League
PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures Tennis news 04 feb 2024, 06:26 PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures
The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:11 The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal
Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:08 Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024