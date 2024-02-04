The intrigue is diminishing. Inter defeats Juventus and increases the lead from the second place

In the central match of the 23rd round of the Italian Serie A, Inter hosted Juventus. The teams approached the face-off holding the top two positions in the championship standings.

Inter, playing at home, started more actively, as could be expected before the match. Allegri's wards tried to push the game away from their goal and relied on counterattacks. However, towards the end of the first half, the Nerazzurri managed to open the scoring. After a shot from the flank, Federico Gatti attempted to clear the ball but inadvertently sent it into his own net. In the second half, Inter continued to press, and Chalhanoglu had to double the lead, but his shot hit the crossbar. The match, traditionally low-scoring, ended with Inter securing a minimal victory.

Inter 1 - 0 Juventus

Goal: Gatti 37 (own goal).

After this match, the gap between the teams increased to four points, and in perspective, it could extend to seven points (Inter still has a match in hand). In terms of the title race, Inzaghi's team secured a crucial victory.