The head coach of Chelsea responded to the interest in his player

Chelsea's head coach Maurizio Pochettino commented on media reports regarding a possible transfer of forward Armando Broja.

As quoted by TalkSPORT, the manager mentioned that there is currently no news, and the transfer situation at the club is quiet:

"At the moment, there is no news. We cannot say anything. Everything is so quiet, and that is good. There is no news about players leaving or coming in."

Earlier reports suggested that Chelsea might part ways with the 22-year-old forward. Initially, there were considerations for a loan, but later, information surfaced that Chelsea could release Broja on a permanent basis if someone pays around 50 million euros for him.

In the current season, the Albanian played 17 matches for the Blues, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Transfermarkt values Broja at 28 million euros.