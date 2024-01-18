Chelsea has valued their forward at £50 million

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 03:20
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Chelsea is ready to part ways with their forward, even if they fail to find a replacement.

Earlier reports suggested that in such a scenario, the "Blues" would loan out the forward Armando Broja. However, according to The Telegraph, they might sell him without securing a suitable replacement if a good offer comes in.

Chelsea has valued the 22-year-old Albanian at over £50 million and is open to considering all offers. Broja has attracted interest from Wolverhampton, Fulham, and West Ham, but it remains unclear whether any of them can meet Chelsea's financial demands. Additionally, foreign clubs are reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring Broja.

In the current season, the Albanian forward has played 17 matches for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Transfermarkt values Broja at €28 million.

