The head coach of Barcelona has endorsed a potential innovation in football

Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, has commented on the potential introduction of a "blue" card in football. The Blaugrana coach advocated for testing the new innovation if it helps the game and the referees.

"I think we have to try it. If it works well, it’s another tool for football," Xavi said.

To recall, there has been talk about the possibility of introducing a blue card in football, which would be given for tactical fouls and disputes with the referee. A player receiving two such cards would be sent off the field for 10 minutes.

Later, FIFA officially responded to the innovation. According to the organization's statement, it is premature to talk about the implementation of the new colored card into football rules at this stage.

Barcelona currently occupies the third position in the La Liga table. On Sunday, February 11, the Blaugrana will play against Granada at home.