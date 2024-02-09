FIFA officially commented on the introduction of the blue card

FIFA has issued an official statement regarding yesterday's information about the introduction of a blue card in football. According to FIFA, it is premature to talk about it at this point:

"FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature. Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 2 March".

To recap, it was reported yesterday about the possibility of introducing a blue card in football, which would be given for tactical fouls and disputes with the referee. A player receiving two such cards would be sent off the field for 10 minutes.

It was initially suggested that this innovation would be tested in women's football.