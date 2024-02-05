The future is already here. A fan watched an NBA game with Apple Vision Pro

The inaugural spatial computer, Apple Vision Pro, is beginning to captivate the world. During today's NBA match between Boston and Memphis (131:91), an enthusiast was spotted for the first time watching the game while donning a helmet.

Seated courtside in the first row, the Celtics fan, while wearing the helmet, mimicked shooting hoops during a break in the game.

Apple Vision Pro was introduced in June 2023, and lately, there has been a growing trend in the United States of people being seen in public with this computer.

This innovative spatial computer offers users a vast array of capabilities for both professional activities and entertainment.