The future is already here. A fan watched an NBA game with Apple Vision Pro
Basketball news Yesterday, 05:44
apple.com
The inaugural spatial computer, Apple Vision Pro, is beginning to captivate the world. During today's NBA match between Boston and Memphis (131:91), an enthusiast was spotted for the first time watching the game while donning a helmet.
Seated courtside in the first row, the Celtics fan, while wearing the helmet, mimicked shooting hoops during a break in the game.
Apple Vision Pro was introduced in June 2023, and lately, there has been a growing trend in the United States of people being seen in public with this computer.
This innovative spatial computer offers users a vast array of capabilities for both professional activities and entertainment.
