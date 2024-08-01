The former Real Madrid star is preparing a return to Madrid

Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez was well remembered by fans at Real Madrid, and he is close to returning to the Spanish capital.

But he won't be playing for Real Madrid, or even Atletico. Rayo Vallecano is the club that, according to Diario As, intends to bring the former Real Madrid and Bayern star back to Europe.

James has reportedly cancelled his contract with Brazilian side São Paulo ahead of schedule, and is now considering offers from the old continent.

In addition to Rayo Vallecano, the 33-year-old midfielder is also interested in Celta, as well as other unnamed Spanish Championship clubs.

Rodriguez impressed at the Copa America and was named the tournament's most valuable player and helped Colombia reach the final.

It is believed that the former Real Madrid star's invitation will help Rayo Vallecano celebrate the club's centenary loudly.