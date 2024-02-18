The former Man United goalkeeper has made a decision regarding his future. He wants to stay in Spain

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea remains without a club. After spending twelve years with the team, he departed the "Red Devils" last summer when his contract expired, and the team signed Andre Onana.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper himself seeks a return to the field and may still secure a lucrative contract, as many goalkeepers excel even after reaching 30 years of age.

In December, Mail Sport reported that Newcastle United had shown interest in him due to a prolonged injury to their goalkeeper, Nick Pope, but they demanded a salary reduction from the Spaniard.

Now, The Sun, citing sources close to the player, reports that De Gea has decided to stay in his native Spain to await an offer from a La Liga club. This could potentially lead to a return to his former club, Atletico Madrid, though displacing Jan Oblak from the top spot would be no easy feat. Additionally, the source suggests that De Gea could move to Real Madrid as an emergency cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois.

As De Gea is a free agent, he can sign with any club outside the transfer window. The free agent market remains open until March 28.

Previously, De Gea rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window, before they signed Mats Selz from Strasbourg for £5.5 million.

De Gea was earning £375,000 per week at Manchester United—a colossal sum that most clubs would hesitate to pay any player, let alone a goalkeeper. However, it appears that money was not his primary concern.

It is reported that he turned down an offer to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nasr, rejecting a mega-deal worth £500,000 per week because he did not wish to relocate there.