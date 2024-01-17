The former CEO of Juventus assessed the transfer of Ronaldo to Turin

Former Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta, currently employed at Inter Milan, assessed Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at the "Bianconeri" in 2018.

As Marotta stated on the Wolf – Storie Che contano podcast, the transfer, to put it mildly, cannot be considered successful:

"The acquisition of Ronaldo by Juventus did not bring the results we were expecting. Let's say his contribution did not live up to the high expectations placed on his arrival."

Turin acquired Ronaldo in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid for €117 million.

During his three years with the "Old Lady," the Portuguese forward played 134 matches, scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists.

With Juventus, Cristiano won the Serie A ("Scudetto") twice and the Italian Supercup, and in 2021, he secured the national cup.

Ronaldo left the club in the summer of 2021, returning to Manchester United for €17 million.

Former Real Madrid coach José Mourinho previously stated that Ronaldo's move to the Middle East had a significant impact on the local league.