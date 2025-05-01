The Football Association bans transgender women from playing in women's football in England

Women's football in England is played at a very high level, but the Football Association has made a number of landmark decisions.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the Football Association of England has officially banned transgender women from participating in women's football. This move comes in response to significant legislative changes announced by the Supreme Court on April 16.

Incidentally, Cody Gakpo may face disciplinary action from the Football Association. The issue concerns the Dutch winger's shirt. After scoring against Tottenham, he removed his Liverpool jersey to reveal a shirt underneath bearing the message: "I belong to Jesus."

Reminder: Lucas Paquetá will have to wait for a decision on his case at least until June. Previously, the Football Association had suspended the case involving the West Ham midfielder.