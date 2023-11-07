The first two participants in the UEFA Champions League play-off are now known

RU RU NG NG
Yesterday, 17:18
Steven Perez
The first two participants in the UEFA Champions League play-off stage have been determined.

The reigning trophy holder, Manchester City, and the team from their group, Red Bull Leipzig, have already secured their place in the elimination matches.

Manchester City played against Young Boys in the fourth round of the Champions League on their home ground. A double by Haaland and a goal by Foden brought an easy victory for the hosts. As a result, Guardiola's team has collected the maximum 12 points, tops Group G after four rounds, and has guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage.

Leipzig, also competing in Group G, secured a victory in the fourth round of the Champions League. In an away match against Red Star, the German team won with a minimal score of 1-2. The "Bulls" gathered nine points and also ensured their place in the knockout matches.

