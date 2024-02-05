The first casualty of Xavi's departure. Barcelona will part ways with its defender this summer

In the summer, Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, will leave the team, and it's already known who will also depart from the "Blaugranas" with him.

According to Relevo, the Catalan club will not extend the contract with its defender and captain, Sergi Roberto, which expires in the summer of 2024. It is reported that this decision was largely influenced by Xavi's departure, who was a key figure in extending the defender's contract in March of last year.

The decision not to renew the contract will be communicated to the sporting director of Barcelona, Deco, in the coming days. With Xavi's departure, Sergi Roberto will conclude 14 seasons with the first team after his debut in the 2010/2011 season.

In total, the defender has played 363 matches for the first team, scoring 19 goals and providing 41 assists. Transfermarkt values Sergi, who will turn 32 on February 7, at three million euros.