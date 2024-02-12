The fears have not been confirmed. Atletico talk about the complexity of Morata's injury

Atlético has officially announced that concerns regarding yesterday's injury to Álvaro Morata have not been confirmed. The Spanish striker tearfully left the field after the first half of the match against Sevilla (0:1), and there were speculations that he had torn the cruciate ligaments in his knee.

However, tests revealed that Morata suffered a bone bruise and a stretch to the inner lateral ligament of his right knee. It is expected to take him around 20 days to recover.

📋 Álvaro Morata sufre una contusión ósea y un esguince del ligamento lateral interno de su rodilla derecha.



ℹ️ https://t.co/xrAsJEi8zi — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 12, 2024

The 31-year-old forward will certainly miss matches against Las Palmas, Almeria, and Real Betis in La Liga, the second leg against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semifinal, as well as the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Inter Milan.

Read also: The disgraced winger of Manchester United could move to a prestigious club in La Liga

In the current season, Morata has scored 19 goals in 33 matches across all competitions.

After 24 rounds, Atlético currently occupies the fourth position in La Liga with 48 points.