The disgraced winger of Manchester United could move to a prestigious club in La Liga

The Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Spanish club Getafe this season, may stay in La Liga but move up. According to The Telegraph, the 22-year-old Englishman has caught the attention of Atlético Madrid, who have made Greenwood a potential target for the summer transfer window.

It is worth recalling that the messages alleging that Greenwood assaulted model Harriet Robson, whom he had previously dated, appeared on social media on the morning of January 30, 2022. Manchester United released a statement saying that Greenwood was suspended from training and matches. On the same day, Greater Manchester Police arrested Greenwood on suspicion of rape and assault.

In February 2022, Greenwood was released on bail. A year later, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that all charges against Greenwood had been dropped due to the withdrawal of key witness statements and the emergence of new evidence.

It was previously reported that Barcelona was interested in the winger.