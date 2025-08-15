"The favorite by a mile. Defeat is not in his plans" - David Haye predicts White vs Itauma fight

The legendary British heavyweight has shared his prediction for the upcoming super fight.

Details: This Saturday, a blockbuster heavyweight clash awaits us between two British boxers: the seasoned Dillian Whyte and the young heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma.

This bout could well prove decisive in determining the next challenger for Oleksandr Usyk, who still hasn't settled on his next opponent in the ring.

On the eve of the showdown, former cruiserweight world champion under the WBA, WBC, The Ring and WBO banners, David Haye, shared his view on the fight's favorite:

"Whyte is the favorite by a mile. Listen, if Dillian Whyte has put in the work in the gym, if he’s taken his preparation seriously—and all signs point to that being the case—he’s not stepping out there to get knocked out by a 21-year-old newcomer. That’s just not in his script. He doesn’t believe in that. He’s seen it all, been through it all, sparred and fought in championship bouts against the very best. He’s faced elite opponents and always delivered at a high level. He has every chance to win this fight, he’s got a wealth of experience. The question is, does he still have that spark? I haven’t seen it in his last two fights. Physically, he looked different, but if you judge a boxer only by their worst performances, you could be making a serious mistake," said Haye.

The Itauma vs Whyte fight is set for August 16 in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

