RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Boxing News Moses Itauma: "I couldn't sleep after the Usyk - Dubois 2 fight"

Moses Itauma: "I couldn't sleep after the Usyk - Dubois 2 fight"

The young boxing star revealed what he felt after watching the bout.
Boxing News Today, 15:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Moses Ituama with the championship belts Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Itauma has big ambitions.

Details: The YouTube channel BoxNation has released an interview with 19-year-old British boxer Moses Itauma, holder of the WBO and WBA heavyweight titles. The young prospect opened up about his motivation and preparation for his upcoming clash against the experienced Dillian Whyte, scheduled for August 16 in Riyadh.

Itauma admitted that watching the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois for the undisputed world championship left a massive impression on him and truly "shook" him:

"It's really hard for me to see someone perform so well and just sit still. Not out of jealousy—it's just that I realize: if Usyk is at this level, I need to get past him to be the best. I couldn't sleep after that fight—I just went out for a run at night. If I hadn't done that, I wouldn't have forgiven myself in the morning," Itauma shared.

The journalist asked if he was also inspired by promoter Turki Alalshikh's post, where he expressed his desire to set up a Usyk vs Itauma fight. But the Brit answered that he had a similar reaction after Anthony Joshua's win over Francis Ngannou:

"When Joshua knocked out Ngannou, I immediately went to the gym. Spent two hours on the exercise bike. It's not envy. I just know—if they're working that hard, I need to work even harder. I don't want to lose. I don't want to blame my age. If I lose to Whyte, it means I wasn't good enough. Not because I'm only 19. That's why I train non-stop—because I have to make up for the difference in experience with hard work, talent, and mentality," the boxer added.

The bout between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte will be part of a major boxing night in Saudi Arabia on August 16.

Reminder: BREAKING! WBO has named Usyk's next opponent

Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores