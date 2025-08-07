Moses Itauma: "I couldn't sleep after the Usyk - Dubois 2 fight"

Itauma has big ambitions.

Details: The YouTube channel BoxNation has released an interview with 19-year-old British boxer Moses Itauma, holder of the WBO and WBA heavyweight titles. The young prospect opened up about his motivation and preparation for his upcoming clash against the experienced Dillian Whyte, scheduled for August 16 in Riyadh.

Itauma admitted that watching the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois for the undisputed world championship left a massive impression on him and truly "shook" him:

"It's really hard for me to see someone perform so well and just sit still. Not out of jealousy—it's just that I realize: if Usyk is at this level, I need to get past him to be the best. I couldn't sleep after that fight—I just went out for a run at night. If I hadn't done that, I wouldn't have forgiven myself in the morning," Itauma shared.

The journalist asked if he was also inspired by promoter Turki Alalshikh's post, where he expressed his desire to set up a Usyk vs Itauma fight. But the Brit answered that he had a similar reaction after Anthony Joshua's win over Francis Ngannou:

"When Joshua knocked out Ngannou, I immediately went to the gym. Spent two hours on the exercise bike. It's not envy. I just know—if they're working that hard, I need to work even harder. I don't want to lose. I don't want to blame my age. If I lose to Whyte, it means I wasn't good enough. Not because I'm only 19. That's why I train non-stop—because I have to make up for the difference in experience with hard work, talent, and mentality," the boxer added.

The bout between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte will be part of a major boxing night in Saudi Arabia on August 16.

