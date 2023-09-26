RU RU NG NG
The fate of the match between Ajax and Feyenoord, which was disrupted by fans, has been decided

The fate of the match between Ajax and Feyenoord, which was disrupted by fans, has been decided

Football news
The fate of the match between Ajax and Feyenoord, which was disrupted by fans, has been decided Photo: twitter.com/FootbalB*stards / Author unknown

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has decided on the fate of the match between Ajax and Feyenoord, which was not finished at the weekend.

Recall that at the score 0-3 Ajax fans rioted in the stands and threw fireworks on the field. Therefore, the referee of the match at the 56th minute prematurely interrupted the game and sent the teams to the dressing rooms. Conflicts continued outside the stadium, so the police had to use tear gas.

KNVB said that the match between Ajax and Feyenoord will be finished on Wednesday 27 September. The first referee's whistle will sound at 14:00 CET. The teams will play out the remaining 34 minutes of the main time and the referee's add time.

The game will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Ajax's home stadium. However, fans will not be allowed in the stand.

Ajax criticised the organisers' decision to schedule the match for 27 September. The club was due to play a Dutch Cup game against Volendam on that day, which will now be moved to October.

Ajax claim that the optimum date for the replay was early November. Also the match schedule of clubs that play on the international stage will be even more compacted.

