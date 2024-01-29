The exact date and time of the Carabao Cup final has been announced

RU RU NG NG KE KE
The Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool is scheduled for Sunday, 25th February, as reported by EFL.

It is noted that the match will kick off at 16:00 Central European Time. The final encounter will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

It is worth recalling that Chelsea and Liverpool secured their places in the final. The "Blues" overcame Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final. In the initial match, Pochettino's team suffered a 0-1 defeat, but in the return fixture at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea triumphed over Middlesbrough with an impressive 6-1 scoreline.

Liverpool, on the other hand, contested the semi-final against Fulham. In the first leg at Anfield, Klopp's team secured a narrow 2-1 victory. In the return leg, the teams exchanged goals and played to a 1-1 draw.

It is reasonable to remind that the results, schedule, and dates of each round of the EFL Cup.

