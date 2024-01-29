The exact date and time of the Carabao Cup final has been announced

The Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool is scheduled for Sunday, 25th February, as reported by EFL.

It is noted that the match will kick off at 16:00 Central European Time. The final encounter will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

It is worth recalling that Chelsea and Liverpool secured their places in the final. The "Blues" overcame Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final. In the initial match, Pochettino's team suffered a 0-1 defeat, but in the return fixture at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea triumphed over Middlesbrough with an impressive 6-1 scoreline.

Liverpool, on the other hand, contested the semi-final against Fulham. In the first leg at Anfield, Klopp's team secured a narrow 2-1 victory. In the return leg, the teams exchanged goals and played to a 1-1 draw.

#EFL Spokesperson: “Following representations from the @metpoliceuk, the local safety advisory group has determined the 2024 @Carabao_Cup Final will now kick-off at 3pm.



“Having previously scheduled the usual 4.30pm kick off time with @wembleystadium and @SkySports, it is… pic.twitter.com/6fF3ysgxOh — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) January 29, 2024

