The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open

Tennis news Today, 02:25
Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner, currently occupying the fourth position in the ATP rankings, triumphed over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024!

In the first two sets, the Italian utterly dominated the legendary Serbian. In the opening set, Sinner secured two breaks on Djokovic's serve, claiming a resounding 6-1 victory. The same scenario unfolded in the second set, concluding with an impressive 6-2 triumph for the Italian.

Nevertheless, Djokovic managed to stage a comeback. In the third set, he held his serve flawlessly, saved a match point, and clinched the tiebreak 8-6, narrowing the set score to 2-1.

However, the setback did not deter Sinner. In the fourth set, he continued his court supremacy and emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-3.

For Sinner, this marks his first Grand Slam final in his career. His opponent will be the winner of the match between Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic, a 10-time champion, has previously secured victory at the Australian Open on ten occasions throughout his illustrious career.

