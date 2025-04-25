The end of an era. Di Maria to leave Benfica

Recently, the legendary Angel Di Maria has been plagued by injuries, and the Argentine is contemplating his future.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, the 37-year-old Argentine is now closer to leaving Benfica this summer as a free agent.

His contract expires this summer, and the parties are currently far from extending the contract.

However, Di Maria does not plan to retire yet. He will explore all possible options in the near future.

In 37 matches this season, Di Maria has scored 15 goals and provided 9 assists.

Recall: It was previously reported that Benfica is attempting to bring Joao Felix back to the team.