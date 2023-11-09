The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place
From November 12th to 19th, the ATP Finals will unfold in the city of Turin, Italy. The draw for the singles and doubles groups has been announced on the ATP website.
In total, the tennis players have been divided into two groups - the green and the red.
Singles draw results are as follows:
- Green Group: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune
- Red Group: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic, a six-time champion of the ATP Finals, shares the same number of titles with Roger Federer. Additionally, a triumph in this tournament would propel the Serbian tennis maestro back to the summit of the rankings.
Among the eight participants in the singles category, four have previously clinched the trophy. Djokovic secured victory six times, Zverev twice, while Medvedev and Tsitsipas each emerged triumphant once.
Doubles draw results:
- Green Group: Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek, Santiago Gonzalez/Edward Roger-Vasselin, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni
- Red Group: Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski, Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Reilly Opelka/Jason Kubler.
